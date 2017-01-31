USD students react to Trump administration

Donald Trump has been president for 13 days. In that time, he’s signed more than a dozen executive orders and memorandums.

Some of those orders include a travel ban on several Middle Eastern countries, a green light on production of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Many students have been discussing President Trump’s ‘travel ban.’ On Friday, Trump signed an executive order for a 90-day suspension of refugee resettlement and entry into the United States from several countries, including Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.

This order has prompted a campus forum on the executive order on immigration by the Center for Diversity and Community. The forum is scheduled to take place in the Muenster University Center Pit Lounge at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Lamont Sellers, associate vice president for diversity, said there will be three attorneys at the forum to answer students’ questions.

“They will answer questions and try to bring some clarity to what immigration really is and what this is shaping up to look like, even though this is a moving target and this is like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall,” Sellers said. “Nobody really knows what this executive order is or what it is really shaping up to be at this point.”

Graduate student Carolina Pineda said she’s concerned about the order.

“It’s overwhelming, all the things and seeing Facebook and talking to my friends about it,” she said. “I’m worried that it might affect some of my friends and how it will affect my family too, because I’m from Mexico. I’m a citizen, but not all of my family is.”

Sellers said the forum is open to all students to come and ask questions.

“It is a concern for many of our students, even our students that don’t come from those affected countries. It is a concern because there is no telling what may come of this ban,” he said.

USD students across campus have mixed feelings on Trump’s first policy changes.

Shamly Mackey, a senior computer science major from Sri Lanka, said he found it interesting how quickly Trump started signing orders.

“I just found it very interesting how as soon as he came, he just had so many orders like restarting the DAPL and the other pipeline,” he said. “Now the most recent development is the one with the bans… I do know a friend from Syria. I don’t know if she’s a citizen or if she’s here for school. I’m kind of worried about her.”

Josh Andrews, a sophomore in College Democrats, isn’t supportive of Trump’s travel ban.

“According to Trump, it is going to combat terrorism when it in no way is not,” Andrews said. “Because out of the seven countries he chose, zero of them have lead to terrorism threats in the United States since 9/11.”

Seth Randall, a first-year student and member of College Republicans, said he supports Trump’s policies, but not the way he’s going about them.

“I never really liked it when Obama did executive orders,” he said. “While I agree with Donald Trump’s, I don’t really feel comfortable with the executive order itself.”

Sellers invites everyone to come to the forum on Thursday with questions and queries.

“Come with an open mind,” Sellers said. “Come with your questions. Get information and that’s what it’s all about.”