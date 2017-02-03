Colleges need diversity in order for students to excel

The benefits of having a diverse amount of students attend a college are astronomical, and USD is striving to include students of all backgrounds, religions and sexualities.

One particular reason I love attending USD is because of its commitment to promoting and devoting time to diversity and inclusiveness. The school recognizes that diversity will only enhance a student’s learning environment. Additionally, USD has a strategic plan for diversity that will play out in years to come.

Their plan is composed of three distinct goals. Goal one is that USD will commit to a systematic, intentional, comprehensive and holistic approach to diversity and inclusive excellence. Faculty and staff will undergo leadership training that will allow them to excel in inclusive excellence.

Goal two is to integrate diversity and inclusive excellence into all areas of university life. The third goal is for USD to become a regional leader in initiatives and outreach for inclusive excellence and diversity.

“Diversity and inclusiveness, hallmarks of a twenty-first century institution of higher education, are essential elements of the University of South Dakota’s future,” the university states in its Diversity and Inclusiveness Statement.

Some may be confused about why diversity is necessary, and why the university has such a strong stance on it, but it’s important to remember that colleges help bring people from everywhere together. USD students can all identify as one – we are all Coyotes.

For some, college is their first opportunity to see people who are different from them. I have several friends who have told me they can count those of different races who attended their high school on their fingers.

When we learn from others, we learn things we may have never considered before. Talking with those who are different from us can help us get out of our own “bubble.”

It is necessary to surround ourselves with those who are different from us.

Diversity in college prepares students to be successful in their future endeavors. Because of the steadily increasing diversity in our country, students must be prepared in their future jobs to be sensitive to others of different backgrounds, and to be familiar with their culture so it’s easier to relate to their coworkers.

By around 2020, “More than half of the nation’s children are expected to be part of a minority race or ethnic group,” according to an NPR article.

Diversity will increase students’ ability to think creatively. When interacting with those of different backgrounds, it can help people see things from different points of view. In future careers, it will be mutually advantageous to both students and their coworkers if they’re able to voice their opinions using not only their views, but the worldviews of others.

Diversity is all around us – in our classrooms, our dorms and even our TV’s. Coming to college is a beautiful change, and diversity is a huge part of that.