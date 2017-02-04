Coyotes fall to South Dakota State

The tip off of the Coyotes game against SDSU on Saturday in Brookings. Dustin VanHunnik / The Volante

The Coyotes (19-5, 8-3 Summit) traveled to Brookings on Saturday to take on rival South Dakota State (18-5, 9-2 Summit) inside Frost Arena.

After falling behind early, the Coyotes seemed unable to mount any sort of comeback throughout the rest of the game.

The Jackrabbits defense held strong and proved why they are among the tops in the Summit League as the Coyotes were held to as low as 26.7 percent shooting in the third quarter.

Freshman guard Ciara Duffy lead the scoring for the Coyotes with just 11 points while sophomore guard Allison Arens was held to just six points.

On the other side of the ball, the Jackrabbits had four players in double digits, including senior center Clarissa Ober having a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Coyotes 3-point shooting was shut down by the Jackrabbits, who have the No. 1 3-point defense in the Summit League, by only allowing them to shoot 2-10 in the game.

Along with the low shooting percentages, the Coyotes were also forced into 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 37-29.

Sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley said the Jackrabbits defensive presence was a big game changer.

“They really took us out of what we wanted to do today,” said Bradley. “Their pressure was something that we tried to adjust to at times, but definitely broke us as well.”

Coyote head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the inability to consistently make a stop and then score on the other end of the court was a big factor in the game.

“We try to find ways to build some continuity offensively and we just never really got there tonight,” Plitzuweit said. “To their credit, they hung in there and tried to battle back all game and didn’t give up.”

The Coyotes now fall to second place in the Summit League standings while the Jackrabbits take first place.

The Coyotes finish their three game away stretch on Feb. 9 at Fort Wayne.