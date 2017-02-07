Guest column: Why GAF allocation and increase should pass

While some would like you to believe that a General Activity Fee (GAF) increase shouldn’t happen, they make that claim without stating the consequences of an increase not passing.

Not increasing the GAF would result in student organizations receiving less money, the College of Fine Arts would receive no money to enrich the campus through visiting artists and music programs and the Center for Diversity and Community (CDC) would have its programing budget decreased by almost $7,000.

Not increasing the GAF will hurt USD.

Before I tell you more about the allocation your Student Government Association senators are currently discussing, let me explain to you what GAF is.

GAF is a per-credit fee all students taking a physical class at USD pay. The money generated from the fee is used in a variety of ways to benefit the entire student body, from financing the Wellness Center to funding organizations like the SGA and services such as the Center for Diversity and Community.

It also funds a small portion, approximately 15 percent, of the athletics department’s budget, most of which goes to improving the quality of the games for students. It’s not used for scholarships or classroom renovations.

But who decides where the GAF money goes?

Students.

The money is allocated by a committee of four students, two faculty members, and the Dean of Students. No action is taken without a majority of the students present. The committee holds hearings for all requests for funds and allocates the money to the programs based on those requests.

Once the committee has allocated all the money, it’s sent to SGA for approval. SGA then discusses the nearly $8 million allocation and votes on a recommendation to send to President James Abbott, who considers the allocation recommendation with primary concern for the welfare of USD’s students.

Students have their voices heard at every step of the process.

Now, where is the money going?

The College of Fine Arts asked for funds for visiting artists and to cover the rising cost of music, travel and instrument repair. Although these requests weren’t funded completely, the amount given is enough to cover four visiting artists next year and the inflation’s effect on the fine art’s budget.

SGA also asked for increased funds from the GAF to increase funding to student organizations and to promote new sustainability and campus safety initiatives it has taken up.

Finally, you may have heard that much of the GAF goes to athletics, but only one third of GAF revenues go to athletics. Even more importantly, while athletics requested more funds for next year, the GAF Committee cut $50,000 from their request, most of which would have gone to enhancing coaches’ salaries.

These and all of the other requests have been carefully considered by the GAF committee to produce the recommendation SGA is currently discussing.

It’s a compromise that gets everyone what they need, and everyone at USD will be better off if it’s approved.

Nathaniel Steinlicht, a senior, is president of SGA.