Player of the Pack: Berkley Nowlan

Berkley Nowlan is a medical biology major and a senior on the swimming & diving team.

Dustin VanHunnik: Do you keep up with current events in the media today?

Berkley Nowlan: Yes, I would say I do more or less.

DV: Do you use social media a lot, even as a student-athlete?

BN: I use it religiously, actually. It is a big part of my daily life.

DV: Do you use social media as your main source of news?

BN: Definitely. I think Twitter is a very big way to get news today since it is used for breaking news and by a lot of celebrities.

