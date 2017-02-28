Player of the Pack: Berkley Nowlan

Berkley Nowlan is a medical biology major and a senior on the swimming & diving team.
Dustin VanHunnik: Do you keep up with current events in the media today?
Berkley Nowlan: Yes, I would say I do more or less.
DV: Do you use social media a lot, even as a student-athlete?
BN: I use it religiously, actually. It is a big part of my daily life.
DV: Do you use social media as your main source of news?
BN: Definitely. I think Twitter is a very big way to get news today since it is used for breaking news and by a lot of celebrities.