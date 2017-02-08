Player of the Pack: Brian Woodward

Brian Woodward is a sophomore sport marketing & media major. He plays on USD’s football team.

Dustin VanHunnik: Did you watch the Super Bowl? And if so, who were you rooting for?

Brain Woodward: Yes, I did watch, and I was pulling for the Patriots. I’m a big Tom Brady fan.

DV: Do you think he is the best quarterback of all time?

BW: I think it is hard to say he’s not at this point. The numbers don’t lie.

DV: Do you believe this was the greatest Super Bowl of all time?

BW: I think I would have to say so. The only one that comes close in my mind was when the Patriots beat the Seahawks a few years ago.

DV: Do you think they will win another next year as well?

BW: Well, I can see them playing in the Super Bowl, but I think the Cardinals will beat them 34-27.