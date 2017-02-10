SGA hopefuls gathering signatures as elections approach

Student Government Association elections are fast approaching, with less than a month until voting opens. Leading up until Feb. 28, students will see more and more SGA senators and hopeful senators petitioning and campaigning to get seats.
According to the SGA website, the organization serves as a bridge between the students and the South Dakota Board of Regents, among other purposes.
“SGA is responsible for allocating money to student organizations each year to provide cultural, recreational, educational and social opportunities outside of the classroom,” the website adds.
There are currently 25 senators serving the student body.
Epiphany Knedler, a fine arts representative since March 2016 and a former Volante staffer, said her experience being elected to represent a college was fairly straightforward.
“As a college senator, I first had to declare my candidacy with a petition,” she said. “I had to get a certain number of signatures based on the population of the school I was representing – for the fine arts it was around 30.”
There are strict rules governing how SGA hopefuls may conduct their campaigns. Knedler said she was able to successfully orchestrate her campaign within the confines of SGA rules.
“As a senator we are not allowed to spend money on our campaign, so I could only campaign by word of mouth,” Knedler said. “This was fairly easy since I know many students in each of the departments in the college. Since it is a small college, there is only one spot for representation. Half-way through the campaign my only opponent dropped out so I ran unopposed. I was successful and began my term in March.”