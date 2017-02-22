SGA passes gender inclusive facilities resolution

Seth Gerberding, a first-year student, addresses the Student Government Association during its Tuesday night meeting. Chance Mullinix / The Volante

The Student Government Association passed a resolution Tuesday night that will change all signs on single-stall restrooms that have locks on their doors to include the phrase “all-gender restroom.”

The resolution clears up any confusion non-binary and intersex students may have regarding their ability to use single-stall restrooms, and recommends the university have at least one all-gender restroom in each building on campus.

The university must also consider an all-gender restroom for all renovated and newly-constructed buildings, according to the resolution.

In other SGA business, senators overturned a veto from President Nathaniel Steinlicht on a resolution clarifying the authority the election steering committee has.

Steinlicht vetoed the resolution because he didn’t want it to take effect during elections.

Marcus Ireland, the sponsor of the resolution, amended language stating the resolution would take effect immediately. The resolution will now take effect when the new executive team is sworn-in on March 14.

The veto override was unanimous.

A resolution that supports making USD a ‘sanctuary campus’ was gutted by the student affairs committee and amended to remove all sanctuary campus language. The resolution is now effectively a request for clarification from the administration on matters of immigration.

Resolution sponsor Josh Arens, who removed the “sanctuary campus” language, is unhappy with the current amended version of the resolution.

“I’m very disappointed with the resolution as it stands,” Arens said. “I sent an amended version of the resolution to the committee that I thought was more appropriate – it’s obvious that it wasn’t considered. I find it problematic, considering I’m the author of the resolution. I’m still disappointed with the outcome.”

Olivia Mann, a member of the student affairs committee, said they wanted to make the resolution passable. She wasn’t convinced it would work as it was previously worded.

“It was (the committee’s) understanding that the intention of this resolution was to seek answers and a clear response from the administration, while making a statement that SGA wants all of the students we represent to feel safe and welcome on campus,” Mann said. “We wanted to make sure the resolution to reflect real steps that SGA and the administration can take. We made changes to be more understanding of what SGA and the USD administration can actually achieve together.”

The resolution was sent to the state and local committee for review.

