SGA VP candidates comment on upcoming debates

There will be two SGA presidential debates this year.

The Cross Media Council will be holding their anual debate on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Al Neuharth Media Center.

SGA and USD’s Speech and Debate team are co-hosting a debate on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the MUC pit lounge.

SGA vice presidential candidate Josh Anderson said he and SGA presidential nominee Teagan McNary will likely only be attending the Cross Media Council debate.

“We’re still kind of discussing if we’ll be going to the SGA debate, mainly based off of scheduling issues,” Anderson said. “We are only required to attend one debate, but we are trying to find a way to go to both.”

Lucas Lund, Anderson’s VP opponent, said he and presidential candidate Sadie Swier would attend both debates for more opportunity to interact with students.

“I think that having a debate right before the election that is in a more public forum, being in the MUC instead the media center, will allow for more student foot traffic,” Lund said. “I think that as much face time we can get in front of students discussing these topics, the better.”