T-Pain performs to crowd of thousands at DakotaDome

Hip-hop artist T-Pain performed to a crowd of thousands at the DakotaDome Saturday night. Doors opened at 7 p.m. as fans entered the stadium for the CAB concert. Crowd members could be spotted riding on each other’s shoulders to see over the masses.

The set list for the night included such hits as “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper),” “Booty Wurk (One Cheek at a Time),” “I’m On A Boat” and “Cyclone.”

First-year nursing major Melissa DeCook invited her friends for the concert experience.

“It did live up to my expectations, but it could have been longer,” DeCook said. “‘On A Boat’ was the only song I knew.”

Rain Spotted Elk, a first-year art major, felt the concert was too packed.

“(The concert) was great, but it was too crowded and everyone was pushing and people fell over and got elbowed,” Spotted Elk said. “It was a little too much for me.”

Cheyenne Alexis contributed to this story.