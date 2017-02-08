Updated facilities result in better education

This university has some amazing buildings, including the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Muenster University Center and Beacom School of Business.

There’s also the Sanford School of Medicine – it’s a gorgeous structure that adorns USD’s campus. Across the street from it is Julian Hall, which looks, well, less gorgeous. Julian Hall is home to the departments of addiction studies, nursing and social work.

There are a few other spots around campus that stick out as less-than-appealing as well.

Old Main, campus’ pride, was rebuilt after the 1893 fire and again renovated from 1993 to 1997, according to USD’s website. While it’s beautiful on the outside, the inside is cramped, which could prove to be a safety hazard if something – like another fire – happens.

The Akeley-Lawrence Science Center could also use some work. From unreliable heating and cooling systems to the lingering smell of gas, it’s clear the building could use some improvements.

While USD’s long and rich history is important to the overall feel of campus, there should be more consistency regarding renovations among buildings.

According to a 2015 Volante story, Julian Hall, which was built in 1950, is set to be torn down in 2019. The article also states that a facilities management storage building is consistently ranked the “most seriously inadequate” by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

If it would only cost roughly $750,000 to demolish Julian Hall, why is that not a priority? Understandably, it’s harder to fundraise for tearing down a building than to improve one. But compared to the potential $30 million renovations being planned for the DakotaDome, a mere $750,000 seems more than doable.

While the need to renovate athletic offices is understandable, there are many other faculty members on campus whose offices haven’t had updates in quite some time.

Though students would certainly enjoy new seating in the Dome, would that amenity outweigh the benefits of updated classrooms and faculty spaces?

With better facilities comes better learning. It’s difficult to concentrate in the face of stifling heat, creaky stairs and limited elbow room.

The university should make fundraising for projects across campus equal in priority to projects related to athletics.