USD football announces signing class of 2017

USD head football coach Bob Nielson announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

Along with the 24 commits, Nielson announced the addition of Cody Jennings, a mid-year transfer from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, and seven other high school standouts that have accepted an offer of admissions to USD and plan to join the Coyote football program, according to goyotes.com.

Of the 32 recruits, more than half are either offensive or defensive linemen.

Nielson also maintained strong relationships and found success with areas in St. Louis and Florida by bringing in three recruits from each.

The Volante will provide more details regarding signing day and Nielson’s press conference in its next issue on Feb. 8.