Valentine’s Day is nothing special

In elementary school, getting candy and cards was pretty sweet, but we aren’t five anymore and not everyone thinks we’re cool.

The average Midwesterner will spend $119 on Valentine’s Day, according to USA Today. This isn’t only ridiculous, but actually extremely hurtful.

Valentine’s Day is one day a year when significant others feel obligated to get and go out. If it’s an obligation – it means nothing.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice that they took the time to get flowers and whatnot, but why on Feb. 14 instead of a random day in April? It’s a kinder gesture to do something spontaneous, and trust me, I’m going to remember that more than Valentine’s Day.

Valentine was a priest who married young lovers against the Emperor’s wishes. Because of this, he was killed. So we celebrate a bogus “holiday” based on a guy who married young people.

Not only that, but there was the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in which seven men were shot to death in a mob-related murder. So congratulations, we’re actually celebrating eight deaths by giving folks flowers.

I’ve always brushed this holiday off. It’s not a big deal to me, and honestly, it shouldn’t be. Don’t get me wrong here, it’s nice that someone likes you enough to do something, but why just one day a year? It makes no sense.

I might get a card, which let’s be honest, I might throw away, flowers that are going to die in a week and chocolates that I’m going to finish pretty quickly.

My friend Justin calls Valentine’s Day “unattached drifter Christmas.”

But I just think it’s absolutely silly that this country celebrates the people we love by giving them flowers and things like that.

Instead of flowers or chocolate, let’s try taking a different day completely and surprising our significant others. This life is too short to be celebrating the people we love once a year (twice counting anniversaries).

We should be celebrating our partners every day, regardless of the societal trends.

Myers is a member of College Democrats, Coyote Crazies and CRU.