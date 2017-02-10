Women’s soccer recruiting class brings in nine

USD women’s soccer head coach Mandy Green announced the signing of Danielle Brown, Ellie Eskierka, Kenzie Harte, Sunny Huettner, Alexis Mitchell and Abby Ostrem to National Letters of Intent.

Emma Harkleroad, Sophia Morgan and Maddison Sullivan have also committed.

The class includes two players from Minnesota and one from South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Washington.

The classes’ position breakdown includes four midfielders, three defenders, a forward and a goalkeeper.