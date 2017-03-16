Coyote men fall in first round of NIT

The Coyotes stumbled in their first matchup of the NIT by falling to Iowa inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a score of 87-75 on Wednesday night.

After gaining a final chance to play this season following the heartbreaking loss to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament, the Coyotes didn’t last long in their first NIT appearance.

After keeping a tight first half, entering the break down by just four points, the Coyotes found themselves unable to score on the Hawkeyes defense, causing a 13-2 run by the Hawkeyes late in the second half.

Sophomore guard Matt Mooney lead the Coyotes in scoring on the evening with 23 points and tied a season-high in assists with five.

Senior center Tyler Flack played a big role with 16 points and five rebounds, while junior guard Trey Dickerson, a former Hawkeye, scored 10 points in the first half before exiting with an injury after a drive and didn’t return.

The Coyotes put up a consistent offense in this matchup by shooting 42 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes shot 56 percent, including 10 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Jordan Bohannon lead the effort for Iowa with a double-double including 19 points and 11 assists.

Along with Bohannon, Iowa also had senior all-Big Ten guard Peter Jok drop in 20 points, with freshmen guards Tyler Cook and Isaiah Moss adding 18 and 16 points, respectively.

A total of 59 of Iowa’s 87 points came from freshman players.

According to goyotes.com, the Coyotes ended the season with 22 regular season wins and one postseason win, the most since 2010 and the sixth-most in program history while losing just one senior after this season in Flack.

Iowa will host TCU in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Comments

comments