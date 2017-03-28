Editorial: Big problem, simple solution

While the grass on campus is always lush and alluring, the sight isn’t as satisfying across Cherry, Plum or Dakota streets. The grass and sidewalks are cluttered with litter, as there’s no grounds crew to pick it up off-campus.

While USD students aren’t responsible for all of it, it’s safe to say they contribute a good amount, especially because

most of the trash left behind is beer cans.

USD students should do better to keep the town litter-free. There are garbage cans available all over campus and around Vermillion, so there’s no reason why someone should resort to throwing a can or bottle in the grass.

There are several factors that contribute to this littering culture. First, when there’s one piece of waste on the ground, it can form

a chain reaction. So if there’s

trash already on the ground, the next person is more likely to follow suit.

Second, it’s easy. It’s much easier for people to throw their trash on the ground than search for a trash can or recycling bin.

Litter around the streets of Vermillion reflects poorly on community members as well as university students. It shows that people don’t take the time to make their community look nice, even though it’s not a hard task to throw away garbage.

Not only does the trash look unappealing, it’s also a hazard to the community and the environment.

Litter also has a negative impact on the environment and animals, like USD’s beloved Verm cats. Animals can be tempted to eat any trash they find, and could be severely injured or killed from ingesting it.

Habits that start in people’s back yards or walks home transfer to events like football tailgates, where trash is left everywhere. It’s also disrespectful to residents of Vermillion who have to put up with college kids who don’t know how to clean up after themselves. From downtown to the Dome, this is painfully obvious after D-Days celebrations or an especially rowdy Friday night.

Though the problem is still ongoing, it’s an easy fix. Picking up even 10 pieces of litter can make a small difference. It can provide a positive impact on the community, and others will follow in those footsteps.

Picking up litter will lower the safety risk of those in the community. Sliced beer cans or broken bottles of alcohol are always hanging around on grass or on the sidewalks. It’s easy for people, children and animals to step on them. Find a place to dispose of them and keep the community safe.

Students seem to have no problem emptying beer cans, but can’t seem to find a recycling bin to place them in after they’ve had their fun.

It’s a big problem with a simple solution – just pick up the trash.

