McNary and Anderson victorious in SGA election

The SGA presidential team of Teagan McNary and Josh Anderson were swept into office in a landslide victory Wednesday night, with a total of 835 votes out of 1,137 votes cast.

McNary wasn’t able to be present when the announcement was made, as she was attending a legislative charity dodgeball event in Pierre. She was able to step out of the event long enough to FaceTime with Anderson and hear the results.

Anderson said he was pleased with the number of students that voted.

“We’re really happy with the results,” Anderson said. “It was great to see the voter turnout that we got overall in the election.”

Though he said it was a shame McNary couldn’t be present, Anderson said he and McNary are ready to get to work.

“Obviously Teagan and I are really excited for what’s going to be here in the next year,” Anderson said. “It’s sad she couldn’t be here tonight since she’s still interning in Pierre, but she got to FaceTime in.”

Sadie Swier and Lucas Lund, McNary and Anderson’s competitors, wished the victors well after hearing the news.

“We wish the best of luck to Teagan and Josh, they are going to make a great, great executive team for SGA,” Swier said.

Lund said he doesn’t yet know what his role in SGA will be in the future.

“At this point, I’m not entirely sure, but I’m certainly open to the idea (of re-joining SGA in the future),” Lund said.

