Cadets from USD'S Reserve Officers’ Training Corps line up to welcome the senior ROTC members and their guests at the 97th annual Military Ball Saturday evening in the Muenster University Center ballroom. Cheyenne Alexis / The Volante

Photo gallery: USD hosts 97th annual Military Ball March 26th, 2017

The USD Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, family and friends attended the 97th Military Ball in the Muenster University Center Ballroom Saturday evening. The event was to honor the seniors in ROTC for their accomplishments at USD. The headliner for the event was USD alumnus Adjunct General Timothy A. Reisch. Comments comments