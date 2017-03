Enosh Kattinpudi / The Volante

Brady Sauders is a junior nursing major and captain of the USD diving team.

Enosh Kattinapudi: What is your favorite USD sport to watch besides your own? Why?

Brady Sauders: I would say basketball. It’s a fun sport to watch and to play.

EK: Would you play that sport if you were able to?

BS: Definitely! I 100 percent I would play it if I had the chance.

EK: Is there any student organization or group that you would be part of?

BS: I would probably have to join the Coyote Crazies.

