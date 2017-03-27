People of the Pack: Madeline Huglen

Morgan Matzen / The Volante

Madeline Huglen is a sophomore nursing student from Roseau, MN.

Morgan Matzen: What are your career goals?

Madeline Huglen: I want to be a nurse somewhere, but I don’t really know what kind of area. I just want to help people and watch them achieve their goals and get better.

MM: Where do you want to travel?

MH: I definitely want to travel to different places. I think it would be fun to be a traveling nurse, maybe just go out on the coasts a couple of times. I also really like the Midwest and I am from Minnesota, so I really like that area. I would probably end up back there again.

MM: Where are you from in Minnesota?

MH: Northern Minnesota, a place called Roseau. It’s about 10 minutes from Canada, so it’s pretty far up there.

MM: Have you ever traveled outside of the US, then? Have you been to Canada?

MH: Only to Canada. We picked blueberries. I used to do that with my grandpa when I was younger. It was pretty fun, usually. One time he dumped his whole bucket out, so that was kind of unfortunate. It’s fun as long as you don’t see a bear or something. We’ve been to Winnipeg up there too, which is a big city for shopping. I went there probably three years ago just for fun with my family and a couple friends. We went just to hang out for something different.

MM: What are your interests?

MH: I like to run, I’m on the cross country and track team here. In high school, I also played hockey. I think I started skating when I was three years old, and so I’ve played hockey all the way up to my senior year in high school. I started running in seventh grade just for fun, I guess. I guess I didn’t really have a choice to do hockey when I was younger because my dad put me into skates and made me go, but I enjoyed it. I like doing do-it-yourself things from Pinterest and stuff.

MM: What’s your favorite experience to come out of all the sports you’re in?

MH: I think just meeting lots of people and making small random memories, like having little things to look back at and having a connecting experience with other people.

