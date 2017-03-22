Smith, Mooney earn postseason recognition

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced its 2016-17 Division I All-District teams and coaches on Wednesday, naming sophomore guard Matt Mooney to the first-team all-District 12 and head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith as the District 12 Coach of the Year.

According to goyotes.com, Mooney is the first Coyote named to the team at the Division I level, while Smith, who also won Summit League Coach of the Year, is the first Summit League coach to win a District Coach of the Year honor since 2011-12.

Five members from both the Summit League and Horizon League comprise the 10 players selected to the All-District 12 Team.

In addition to Mooney, the Summit League was represented by South Dakota State’s Mike Daum on the first team and by Fort Wayne’s Mo Evans and John Konchar and North Dakota State’s Paul Miller on the second team.

