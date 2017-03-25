Student Theatre Cooperative to perform classic fairytale with a twist

"Cinderella Waltz," a completely student-run production, is being performed March 24 to March 26. Emily Schrad / The Volante

A new spin on an old fairytale is being performed at USD.

A modern take on the classic “Cinderella Story,” the Student Theatre Cooperative (STC), an all-student production, is putting on “Cinderella Waltz,” a play that provides comedy, drama and romance all in one.

The play, showing March 24-26, is about a young girl named Rosie who desperately wants to get away from her family.

“It’s about the familiar fairy tale motif of Cinderella, but with a fresh contemporary coat of paint,” said Leah Geis, a senior student director.

Geis said she decided to put on “Cinderella Waltz” because it’s a fun and comedic show, and because it poses a feasible challenge to the cast and crew, she added.

Student costume designer Morgan Porter said she views the show from a designer’s point-of-view.

“It’s a struggle between the classes,” she said. “Much of my research was informed by the difference between the classes.”

Geis said STC was able to secure a budget through SGA this year in order to put on the show and offer free admission to students.

“I think if you come you’re just going to have a really good time,” Geis said. “It’s going to be something really fun and unexpected. We’ve worked really hard so we hope people enjoy what we’ve put on.”

The show takes places on March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 26 at 2 p.m. in Farber Hall.

