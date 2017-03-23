Tyler Flack’s season not over after all

Intersport announced Wednesday that Coyotes senior center Tyler Flack has been selected to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 29th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, according to goyotes.com.

The contest will be held at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on March 30.

Flack is one of eight men’s college basketball players chosen for the event that’s annually aired on ESPN.

Intersport, producers of the event, invite 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters). The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players.

A complete list of participants will be released at a later date.

