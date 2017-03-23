Untippable mug proves useful for the clumsy student

Though the Mighty Mug advertises as otherwise, the mug will tip over with enough force. Emily Schrad / The Volante

Spilling coffee. It’s a painful thing that usually ends with screaming, shouting and sometimes explicates. Then, the coffee leaks all over a desk, into important papers and/or a laptop and more explicates occur. It’s times like these when a mug that doesn’t tip over would come in handy.

The Mighty Mug is the mug that won’t fall. According to the official mighty mug website, the mug grips to a flat, smooth surface and the SmartGrip technology allows it to withstand accidental bumps.

When I saw this mug I absolutely had to get it because, well, I’m the clumsiest person I know. I spill everything and always end up with a mess to clean up afterword. So I was pretty excited to try this product out.

I got up early to make some coffee to put in the mug and when I first set it on my desk it seemed like a regular old mug. However, I did try to knock it over without any liquid in it just to be save. To my surprise, it didn’t tip over. So, I hit it harder and it still stayed upright.

I put my coffee in the mug after my initial test. I gently tapped the mug to see if it would tip once it was in the mug. It stayed upright. So, I tapped it a bit harder, and it still stayed.

I brought my mug with me to class and went about my business. In my first class we all gathered around a plastic, fold out table and I found that because the surface of the table wasn’t completely flat and had ridges the mug didn’t stay up when tapped. To work, the mug has to be on a smooth surface.

Later, at lunch, I met a friend and told them to hit my mug. Confused as to why it wouldn’t fall over, they hit again, this time much harder. With this hard hit the mug actually did fall over and I discovered that, with enough force, the mug eventually does tip over.

I think this product is a really good idea. Especially for the clumsy student. Although it did tip over with enough force, its branding specifically says it’s built to withstand accidental bumps, which usually aren’t very forceful.

I would recommend this product to anyone. It’s easy to use, and very handy for anyone who is constantly clumsy.

Comments

comments