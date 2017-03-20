USD should enter the world of esports

I’ve been openly critical of the spending for collegiate athletics for some time now, and I recently wrote a column about my dissatisfaction with general activitey fee spending. Regardless, the hikes are here, and we’ll all be paying a significant amount of money for student-based programs.

If we’re going to pay that money, let’s get something new and/or interesting, something that interests an uninvolved demographic on campus. I want an official esports team at USD.

To be reductive, think of esports as super-competitive video games. And they’re popular enough to sell out the Staples Center in under a half hour. Major esports events include League of Legends, Counterstrike: GO and Heathstone.

I truly believe this provides an opportunity for the Coyotes to add a new, nationally competitive program to its roster.

Among the reasons we’re paying more to the GAF is to try and be more competitive in sports like football. I don’t know enough about football to say if this has any hope of working.

I do know that, at least for now, there’s a very real chance for USD to break onto the scene of college esports. That’s because it is still a fairly young field.

Typically, colleges have ignored the potential for competition in video games, but that has changed in recent years.

There is a particularly strong push at the University of California, Irvine, which launched the first public college esports arena in the U.S.

Beyond California, there isn’t really an example of a major university with an esports program. This means USD has a chance to capitalize on an area of fervent interest with little competition.

An esports program could be exceptionally affordable. Consider what’s necessary to be competitive in this realm. Believe it or not, talent and experience are remarkably important, but that can be said for any sort of competition.

In terms of actual materials, the games are mostly free, or else fairly inexpensive, and they’re playable on virtually any computer. Facilities would be minimal – a room for the use of said computers.

Some tournaments might require paid entry, but the safety from medical bills and little or no travel costs should more than compensate. That could even be seed money for a scholarship.

Where spectators are concerned, there’s an enthusiastic fan base all over the world with free sources like Google’s YouTube and Amazon’s Twitch, both of which can bring in money to the university. There are even a few early collegiate leagues in place.

While certain events USD students compete in don’t offer scholarships, that could be a nice option. Nearby Morningside College has a team officially supported with scholarship money.

Or it might even be possible for students to win full ride scholarships that wouldn’t cost USD a dime with Blizzard Entertainment’s Heroes of the Dorm competition.

While I can’t see us winning a national football championship anytime soon, there’s still time for USD to be an early giant online.

So the minimum to get a program started is virtually nothing.

It would be great to invest more, but if the university needs a year or two to operate as a proof of concept, then the cost for said trial run is negligible. So, let’s give it a shot.

