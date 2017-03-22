USD head men’s basketball coach finalist for Drake coaching job

Sources in Des Moines, IA have named USD men’s basketball coach Craig Smith as a finalist for the coaching job at Drake University, according to espn991.com.

Smith just completed his third season with the Coyotes and finished the season with a 22-12 record, a regular season title and a Summit League Coach of the Year Award under his belt.

Drake has been without a head coach since December, when Ray Giacoletti resigned just eight games into the season.

The Coyotes are currently 53-46 under Smith in his three years at USD.

Other candidates for the position include Jeff Rutter, Drake’s interim coach who took over for Giacoletti this previous season, and Niko Medved, who coaches at Furman University.

