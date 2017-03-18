Women defeated by Iowa in second round of WNIT

The Coyote women fell to Hawkeyes in Iowa City Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament with a final score of 73-78.

Sophomore guard Allison Arens led USD’s efforts with 24 points and six rebounds.

Other double-figure scorers for USD included sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley and freshman guard Ciara Duffy.

Iowa center Megan Gustafson reached a career high of 33 points in the game. She also completed 13 rebounds. Sophomore forward Hannah Stewart and senior guard Ally Disterhoft also achieved double figures with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Though their season didn’t end in a tournament win like last year, the team is already looking forward to next season.

“… Our underclassmen have gotten some valuable minutes this season and we are very excited about the future of the program,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, according to a goyotes.com press release.

