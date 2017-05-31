Firman Pieper inspires Girls State delegates to engage, make friends

Brigette Nelson from Chicago, left, embracing her inner “fire” with the help of Emily Firman Pieper, right, at Monday night’s general assembly. Mollie Anderson / Sacajawea Scroll

By Lucy Dekkenga

The sound of wind swept through Aalfs auditorium as approximately 400 Girls State delegates rubbed their hands together, led by Emily Firman Pieper on stage. Next, the sound of sprinkling rain trailed across the room. Rains lead to a downpour, progressed into a thunderstorm, and grew louder and louder with each movement.

Firman Pieper created the indoor thunderstorm to represent the force of nature each delegate carries with her. Firman Pieper also gave other natural examples such as fire that symbolize strength, stressing that each delegate is fire.

These metaphors encouraged the delegates to set themselves up for a week of success.

“I thought it was really great that she talked about girls being fire, because I think sometimes girls need a boost of confidence,” Michaela Sweeny, Los Angeles, said.

On Monday, Firman Pieper, the 1994 Girls State governor, spoke to the ALA SD Girls State delegates at the first general assembly in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall to prepare them for the week. It’s something she’s been doing for 10 years.

“It gives me a chance to get the girls fired up for their week,” Firman Pieper said. “I think if my role of kick-off speaker can help ease those tensions, that’s all the better.”

Because of her personality, Firman Pieper has succeeded in firing up the delegates for the upcoming days.

“I thought she was a really spunky (speaker), and I thought she was really outgoing,” Hannah Sumption, New York, said.

Not only was Firman Pieper’s personality and presentation unique, it was also memorable.

“She really impressed me,” Sumption said. “She got her point across while giving it in a fun way. We all really enjoyed it.”

Firman Pieper not only comes to bring energy to Girls State and set delegates up for success, she comes because she recognizes that Girls State is important.

“Girls state takes democracy out of a textbook and makes it a real thing,” Firman Pieper said. “We are learning citizenship in a hands-on environment with the support and direction of amazing people that know the cost of this not existing.”

Firman Pieper believes the cost of a non-existing Girls State is potentially not being properly educated in government.

“If we didn’t have this kind of opportunity, there’s no guarantee what kind of experience you would get out of a government class in school,” Firman Pieper said. “This nails it on the head and it translates to the real deal.”

Some delegates have also realized how important it is to have and attend Girls State.

“I think it’s really important that we are educated on what our government is,” Sweeny said. “It’s important for voters to know what they’re voting for and understand how our government works and meeting people.”

Other delegates have quickly figured out what is important to do at Girls State to get the most out of it.

“You have to get outside your comfort zone, make everything the most that you possibly can and make new friends,” Allison Severson, Philadelphia, said.

Those three things — getting a little bit uncomfortable, making the most of each event and making new friends — are exactly what Firman Pieper wants the delegates to do.

“Get to know as many of the women here as possible,” Firman Pieper said. “From delegates to counselors to American Legion Auxiliary.”

By taking this advice and using it during the time at Girls State, Firman Pieper believes that everyone, from delegates to counselors, will get something out of it.

“This group is such a wealth of support and information,” Firman Pieper said. “The fact that we can all come together and learn what democracy is in this environment holds amazing things for the future.”

