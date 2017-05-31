Get defensive: Toupal explains what to do in the face of danger

Shane Toupal, left, gets down to show Girls State delegates various ways in which to protect themselves from attackers during a self-defense presentation in Alalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall on Tuesday night. Haleigh Bebbington / Sacajawea Scroll

By Lucy Dekkenga and Mollie Schmidt

When the assault demonstration speaker stepped on stage, a few groans and whispers could be heard as another speaker took center stage. However, once he said the words “sexual assault,” the crowd was completely drawn in and went silent.

During the second general assembly on Tuesday at Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall, Chief Warrant Officer three of the S.D. Air National Guard, Shane L. Toupal, spoke to Girls State delegates about sexual and basic assault to inform them what to do in dangerous situations.

Toupal has come to Girls State for many years to speak and keeps coming back to assure women they should fight back, whether that is physically or by telling someone about their situation.

“I think it’s important if there’s anyone out there that has gone through that or will go through that, that they understand that guilt is not theirs to carry,” Toupal said.

At the beginning of his speech, Toupal said although there is so much good in the world, the reality is that there is also bad, and assault is one of those bad things.

“Hopefully this is something you never have to deal with,” Toupal said.

However, if anyone does encounter a situation where they are assaulted, Toupal explained and demonstrated what to do during the assault. He also explained that people must also be as mentally prepared as physically prepared.

“(The) number one thing to focus on is mind,” Toupal said. “This is in order to survive anything that you may face.”

Toupal also explained how not to get into one of these situations — by having situational awareness.

“I think it’s important that everyone understands when a situation can go wrong,” Toupal said. “Make a conscious decision to be aware of your surrounding and of bad situations.”

Along with his tip on awareness, Toupal gave other tips like having good body language, not being preoccupied on a phone, not picking up a hitchhiker, having plans in place and trusting instincts.

Toupal added that no matter what the situation may be, it is never the victim’s fault.

“No one deserves to be assaulted, regardless of how provocative they are dressed,” Toupal said. “When someone forces themselves on you, it’s not your fault.”

However, according to Toupal, if people are assaulted, they must stop thinking like victims and start thinking like fighters.

“When you are attacked you become a victim,” Toupal said. “Being the victim stops tonight. Make the decision that you’re not going to be victimized.”

