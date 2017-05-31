Keller gives military tribute on Memorial Day

Brett Keller, South Dakota Army National Guard veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2013, speaks at Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall on Monday night. Hanna Antrim / Sacajawea Scroll

By Madisen Martinez

South Dakota Army National Guard Veteran Brett Keller had an important message for the Girls State audience: Don’t take for granted why each delegate is able to attend the week-long session.

During the first general assembly in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall at 8 p.m. Monday, former serviceman Brett Keller spoke during his military tribute about ways he has celebrated Memorial Day and why it is important to remember those who have given their lives for the freedom of Americans.

Keller is from Yankton, S.D., and has served in the S.D. Army National Guard, because he wanted to make a difference. He believed joining the military was a great way to do so.

He has been to Turkey, Romania, was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013, and came to present the military tribute at ALA South Dakota Girls State on Memorial Day, Keller said in an interview following his tribute during general assembly.

He discussed a few ways he remembers those lost in combat — he has run three miles in the Hero Run, performed a roll call of those lost from South Dakota, and displayed wreaths on fallen heroes’ tombs.

“… in Wreaths Across America, I’ve helped put over 3,000 wreaths on fallen soldiers’ graves,” Keller said. “I find it’s very important to never forget our fallen soldiers.”

Veterans are not the only ones who think it’s important to recognize their fallen brothers on Memorial Day and every day. Delegates Nareen Barwari from Baltimore and Hannah Knight from Cleveland also agree.

“The fact that we have flags, we sing these patriotic songs every day, we raise the flag, we lower the flag, I feel like it’s extremely relevant and important to see,” Barwari said.

Knight echoed those thoughts, too.

“I love (the patriotism at Girls State). It’s good to embrace our country,” Knight said.

Keller took advantage of the opportunity during the military tribute to remember the men and women who have fallen while serving. He ended his tribute with “Daddy’s Poem,” more commonly known as “Daddy’s Day,” written by Cheryl Costello-Forshey. The poem is about a girl’s father who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

One of the closing lines states:

“I love my daddy very much, he’s my shining star. And if he could, he’d be here, but heaven’s just too far.”

The auditorium fell silent as the poem was read Monday night.

“I personally was very touched by it. I think that in someway we could all feel the loss of our soldiers,” Knight said.

Keller hopes the women at Girls State grow individually as they experience a glimpse of life in the governing world. He also encouraged everyone to be involved throughout the week.

“Now it’s time for the younger (generations) to step up and take over,” he said.

Because it was Memorial Day and Keller is a veteran, he also suggested women bring their leadership qualities into the military.

“Women have just as much to offer to the military as men, so take leadership roles,” he said.

As Girls State kicked off on Memorial Day, the military tribute was intended to remind delegates what it costs for some to protect freedom, Keller said. This tribute was in memory of the soldiers who have given their lives up for our freedom, Keller said, and he wanted the audience never to forget the fallen soldiers and pay them proper respect so their sacrifices do not go unappreciated.

“Memorial Day is the day to remember our fallen heroes,” he said. “By remembering our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, we tell the families ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices and service in honoring their soldier.”

Comments

comments