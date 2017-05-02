Player of the Pack: Kelly Law

Clay Conover / The Volante

Kelly Law is a junior political science major and a member of the volleyball team.

Clay Conover: Where are you from?

Kelly Law: I’m from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CC: What do you like best about Minneapolis?

KL: I would have to say the Minnesota Vikings.

CC: And why is that?

KL: Because every year they take a little piece of my soul.

CC: Why did you come to USD, of all places, from a much bigger city?

KL: I got along really well with all of my coaches, and I was interested in being in a small town.

CC: What did you like best about playing volleyball in the cities in high school?

KL: I liked playing in a city conference. It was fun playing with my friends in high school.

