Player of the Pack: Kelly Law

Kelly Law is a junior political science major and a member of the volleyball team.
Clay Conover: Where are you from?
Kelly Law: I’m from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
CC: What do you like best about Minneapolis?
KL: I would have to say the Minnesota Vikings.
CC: And why is that?
KL: Because every year they take a little piece of my soul.
CC: Why did you come to USD, of all places, from a much bigger city?
KL: I got along really well with all of my coaches, and I was interested in being in a small town.
CC: What did you like best about playing volleyball in the cities in high school?
KL: I liked playing in a city conference. It was fun playing with my friends in high school.