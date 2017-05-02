President Abbott: USD offers many opportunities

File Photo / The Volante

Each summer it’s my privilege to welcome many families, future students, visitors and guests to the campus of the University of South Dakota. We urge you to stroll our grounds, enjoy our sculpture walk and art galleries, stop in the Muenster University Center or the National Music Museum.

We are proud of our beautiful campus and the millions of dollars in state-of-the-art improvements we’ve made thanks to generous donor gifts. What you can’t see on a tour are the equally impressive investments our donors are making in support of research, faculty and student scholarships. Momentum is building at USD, and you’ll find evidence of Coyote pride at every turn.

USD awards more than $6 million in scholarships each year. All first-time freshmen who apply for fall admission are considered for up to $3,500 a year in the Coyote Commitment award, based on GPA, test scores and a committee review. Incoming students may qualify for other prestigious scholarships with awards up to $40,000 over four years.

As the first university in the Dakotas, USD has always focused on producing leaders for South Dakota, the nation and the world. We are the state’s flagship university, its designated liberal arts university, home of the School of Law, the Sanford School of Medicine and the Beacom School of Business. Our academic strength and diversity support the state’s largest graduate school, providing robust scholarship and research across many fields, from the fine arts to the hard sciences.

We are proud to be ranked as one of the best-value universities in the nation for our combination of low tuition rates and high quality. We are able to continue that tradition with the continuing support of our alumni and friends. USD is currently conducting the state’s largest capital campaign, Onward: The Campaign for South Dakota, seeking $250 million in donations to invest in students, faculty and facilities. The results are already visible in the new athletic facilities on the north side of campus, with more to come.

Most likely during your visit, you’ll be greeted with a smile, and someone will go out of the way to make you comfortable. Visitors tell us that USD “just feels like home.” It’s a Division 1 research university with small-town charm.

We hope you enjoy your time at USD, whether it’s a one-day visit or the beginning of an academic and personal journey that will last a lifetime. We’re glad you are here.

President James Abbott

