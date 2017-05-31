SD Girls State instills patriotism through poppies, flag etiquette

Cadet Quashaun Bamesberger teaches delegates Nicole Langdon and Calie Kaiser the proper way to fold a flag in Aalfs Audatorium Slagle Hall on Tuesday night. Haleigh Bebbington / Sacajawea Scroll

By Mollie Schmidt

Red, white and blue surround delegates during their week at the ALA South Dakota Girls State, symbolizing the patriotism instilled in each participant from the minute they step onto the University of South Dakota campus.

The American colors are not the only symbolic representation of patriotism surrounding delegates during their week at Girls State.

The presence of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), poppies, using proper flag etiquette, and beginning the week on Memorial Day each bring a significant amount of patriotism to the week.

“Memorial Day is a special holiday because you don’t just remember all of your family, but you also remember all of the veterans,” said Cheryl Hovorka, Girls State director/chairman.

Although unintentional, opening the week on Memorial Day adds to the patriotic feel.

According to the Memorial Day Foundation, Memorial Day is a holiday that was originally placed on the 30th day of May; but after congressional approval in 1971, Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May and now is considered a holiday.

Although sometimes confused with Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day is a distinct holiday. Veteran’s Day takes place on Nov. 11 and honors all veterans who have served during wartime — intended to honor living veterans. Memorial Day honors veterans who have died in war.

This holiday start to the week pairs with the ALA involvement at Girls State. According to the American Legion Auxiliary, the ALA aids Girls State by teaching the delegates who gave them their freedom. They do this by unifying all the cities and forming them into young women grounded in patriotism and Americanism.

For Hovorka, Girls State means teaching girls how to be involved in all aspects of government.

“I enjoy working with the program, working with the girls,” she said.

Hovorka also hopes the delegates will learn they can make a difference by being involved in their communities, whether that comes from participation at the city or county level.

Although Girls State began on Memorial Day this year, that wasn’t necessarily intentional.

Hovorka said the reason the program is held early in the summer helps the girls to get involved in summer activities and start summer jobs.

“Hopefully we are the first camp for them, because a lot go to basketball and volleyball camps,” she said. “This way we can get a jump on it.”

Hannah Sumption, from New York, said Girls State means getting out, getting involved and being able to see all the options she wouldn’t have in Fredrick, S.D., which is exciting for her.

For Michaela Sweeny, Los Angeles, Girls State holds a symbolic meaning.

“The big word is patriotism,” she said. “I’ve been a big patriot all my life. (Girls State is) a really large community of girls who feel like they should push each other up; and from here all we are going is up.”

One way delegates can express their patriotism is through wearing and making poppies. The poppy is a significant symbol of remembrance for veterans on Memorial Day.

ALA Department President Melanie Martens quoted John McCrae as she explained the importance of the poppy. McCrae was a Canadian doctor and is best known for his memorial poem “In Flanders Fields,” according to poets.org.

‘Not all life was lost on the battlefield. Near the trenches and the sights where the soldiers were buried by their fallen brothers, thousands of delicate red flowers called poppies had begun to bloom between the roses and crosses,’” Martens said as she quoted the military veteran McCrae at the Monday night general assembly.

Poppies represent the blood shed from those fighting for our freedom. In the story that Martens told in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall, she discussed the importance of remembering the soldiers who died fighting for our freedom. During Girls State, delegates also learn proper flag etiquette by learning how to properly display and show respect to the American flag.

When displaying the flag, some rules include:

Another flag or pennant may be flown above the American flag only during church services conducted at sea by U.S. Naval Chaplains for Navy Personnel

The American flag should be at its highest point and centered when displayed on its staff with other flags

The flag is customarily displayed only from sunrise to sunset outside, otherwise the flag can be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness

