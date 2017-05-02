SGA President McNary: Welcome to USD, your new home

To my fellow Coyotes,

Welcome to the Coyote family! Choosing to attend the University of South Dakota is one of the best choices you will make. USD and the Vermillion community have a lot of great things to offer, and we can’t wait until you make Vermillion your home away from home.

We have a tradition of success here at USD and our legacy is continually growing onward. We have continued to improve the image of our campus, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful academic and extracurricular buildings and resources that USD has to offer. We have made a lot of improvements since making the change to Division 1 athletics, but our new sports center might be the best one yet! The new Sanford Coyote Sports Center is phenomenal, and really helps build that Coyote pride, not only for athletes, but all students on campus!

For the past 155 years, USD has served as a premier institution for the next generation of leaders, influencers and thinkers to gather and collaborate. The success of the university is evident by looking at the success of our alumni. I am sure that throughout your tenure at USD, you will soon enough fall into description and leave your legacy as you become one of our notable alumni, but don’t get too excited yet! You have so much to experience as an undergraduate first.

My favorite thing about USD is the close-knit relationship that all students and faculty have. You can really tell that we are part of a university that cares about their students, and takes the time to get to know them inside and outside of the classroom as students and future leaders. The quality of educators and the academic programs that USD has to offer is unmatchable, and the passion that our professors have for their job is evident. You should be proud that you will receive your degree from a university that strives for student success!

While academics are a really important part of your college career, there is a lot more that goes into it. I challenge you to go outside your comfort zone and get involved on campus. USD has more than 130 recognized student organizations, and if you don’t find something you like there, you can always start your own! Not to mention you could get involved with all the intramural and club sports, service programs and study abroad trips, as well as an excellent Greek system. Whatever your interests are, I am certain you will find something you love here at USD and make many lasting friendships along the way.

Finally, as your student body president, I am here to serve YOU. If you need any advice or assistance, or if there is anything I can do for you during your time at USD, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. I am passionate about the success of USD, which means I am passionate about the success of you! I, along with the entire Student Government Association, serve as your voice to the faculty, administration and Board of Regents. We pride ourselves in being your biggest advocate, so please talk to us with any concerns!

If there were one message that I hoped you would take away from this, it would be to work hard, get involved and have fun! You couldn’t have picked a better home away from home and I cannot wait for you to join the legacy that is USD.

Welcome, enjoy your time and as always, GO YOTES!

Teagan McNary,

Student Government Association president

