Thune pushes SD Girls State delegates to try new things

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) gives advice to Girls State delegates Tuesday morning. Chrystina Anderson / Sacajawea Scroll

By Keanah Lampkin

John Thune’s goal in life never included becoming a politician. He wasn’t introduced to politics until James Abdnor, a former South Dakota Republican politician, thrust him into the scene.

Now, Sen. Thune (R-S.D.) is serving his third term in the United States Senate and spoke about that experience Tuesday morning.

Thune encouraged ALA South Dakota Girls State delegates not to be afraid to push open the door and try new things during his speech in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall at the Tuesday morning general assembly.

“Think about serving causes bigger than you,” he said during his presentation.

Beginning his speech, Thune briefed the delegates with background on his earlier life.

“Politics were not talked about in my home,” Thune said.

But after meeting Abdnor, his outlook completely changed.

Thune also brought his two daughters along for his speech at Girls State. Both daughters encouraged delegates to “take chances.”

When interviewed by the Sacajawea Scroll following his speech, Thune was asked about his views on healthcare reforms.

“Every individual should have access to affordable healthcare,” he said, whether it is through Medicare, Medicade or the Veterans Affairs.

Thune also stated “the Senate sort of has different views” and that “they also will write their own bill” regarding healthcare reform.

“Healthcare is really an important aspect in every individual’s life,” Thune said. “The goal is to make sure almost everyone has access to it.”

Thune added that he cares about the lives of every citizen and wants everyone to be in the best state that they could possibly be in.

Although every state is different, Thune agreed that “every state in the country…(has) different needs,” and that those who face additional challenges (lower income families, and elderly, for example) should be allowed the flexibility to find access for affordable health care.

According to Public Broadcasting Service, 44 million Americans are uninsured, and another 38 million have inadequate health insurance. Additionally, PBS stated that nearly one third of American’s face each day without the security of knowing that, if and when they need it, medical care is available to them and their families.

Thune was also asked about his views on the recent education reform Tuesday morning. He hopes to “get control back to the states.”

He believes education is a vital role in society and shapes the world. He also thinks education makes a huge impact within community and everyone deserves the chance to learn.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), without education, women in particular are more likely to marry at a young age, they are more likely to not send their children to school, and are more likely to fall into the cycle of poverty.

Comments

comments