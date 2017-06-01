Career, college fair informs delegates’ future decisions

Hannah Hendrick, left, receives information from a table at the college/career fair. Hanna Antrim / Sacajawea Scroll

By Kenli Carlson

The Muenster University Center surged with enthusiasm Wednesday as college and career booths attracted Girls State delegates to explore new opportunities.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Girls State delegates attended the college and career fair, where a variety of booths were on display. Delegates learned about different colleges and careers available in South Dakota, discovered new information about tech schools and university life and explored careers in law enforcement and the Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Schools took the chance to speak to delegates about majors, campuses and scholarships. The delegates also had the chance to ask about activities in college such as music, theater, sports and others.

Heading into their senior year, delegates used the career fair to evaluate their future, including potential jobs and majors.

Some delegates appreciated being able to speak to school representatives face to face. Kate Budig, St. Paul, said her experience was helpful.

“Actually talking to people who work at USD, who can help me with the major I want to go into, it really helps,” Budig said.

Delegates also expressed their love of diversity offered at the event. Some were even surprised about all the options available.

“I like, even though we are at a college, they still have other college opportunities here to talk to,” Jordan Huinker, Philadelphia, said.

The University of South Dakota nursing program booth seemed to be one favorite among delegates interviewed. Not only were delegates excited about different schools other than USD, but they also spoke to some of the college representatives.

Devan Fink, a representative from Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., said she was excited to have the opportunity to be at Girls State, an event she didn’t have the chance to participate in when she was younger. She was glad to help girls find their place in South Dakota.

The career fair did not, however, simply fall into place. ALA South Dakota Girls State Director Cheryl Hovorka was responsible for setting up the opportunity for delegates. Hovorka prepared this event by emailing and calling schools prior to the week. She also contacted law enforcement and the ROTC so delegates could have even more choices.

Hovorka hopes this experience can help delegates find their direction.

“It gives them an idea if they are uncertain what schools they want to go to. They can visit with the representatives here and then narrow down to visiting two or three schools,” Hovorka said.

Based on interviews with the Sacajawea Scroll, the overall the tone expressed at the career fair was excitement. From the one-on-one conversation, variety of options available and schools’ representatives having a love for Girls State, the career fair was a success in the eyes of Jessica Burghardt, New York.

Some even found it to be eye opening, as delegates conveyed they needed to look into more schools.

“Hopefully they find what they are looking for,” Hovorka said.

