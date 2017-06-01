Engage, participate during your week at Girls State

From a young age, most of our guardians have encouraged us to pursue our dreams and goals. We’ve often heard encouraging messages such as, “You can do it!” and “Don’t give up!”

At the time, some of us may have rolled our eyes, because we know our family, friends and/or guardians are supposed to say that. And we might not have thought too much else about it.

Part of the reason delegates make it to ALA South Dakota Girls State is thanks to our self-determination. The other reason might be because of our support systems.

Among the many who might encourage us, there might also be those who do not believe in us. However, the only person who can let negative comments affect you is yourself.

Mike Stevens, who represents District 18, spoke to Girls State Delegates on Wednesday. In his speech and interview following with the Sacajawea Scroll, Stevens emphasized the ability to believe in and encourage yourself just as he does. But acknowledged that he also has help from his supporters such as his wife, Linda Stevens, his pastors and his mother.

“Nobody should ever discourage you,” Stevens said.

Some delegates might not put themselves out there this week because they are afraid of what people might think of them, or they might just be shy.

Taya Swanson, senior counselor of Miami, has first-hand experience with Girls State involvement and understands the process that takes place at Girls State. Swanson was the Attorney General during her delegate year.

Being a gracious leader was one piece of advice Swanson gave me during our interview. She added that the opposing party should also be proud for running for positions and should not be discouraged.

“Putting yourself out there is the whole point of Girls State,” Swanson said.

She also spoke about the benefits of running for a government position. Delegates get to meet more girls, and it shows how passionate you are about Girls State.

It’s one thing to have a government position like Stevens, or a past experience like Swanson, but it’s a whole other story to be right in the middle of the action.

Hannah Hendrick, Detroit, knows the benefits of putting yourself out there.

Hendrick believes the benefits of putting yourself out there include gaining real-world experience, gaining experience applying for jobs and getting the opportunity to push yourselves.

“Getting involved also plays an important part in society,” Hendrick said.

This week there will be many opportunities to engage and participate in multiple government procedures: circuit judge, state’s attorney and sheriff, to name a few.