Grimsley leads through personality, actions and experiences

Raina Grimsley, 2016 South Dakota Girls State Governor, was elected at last year's session and is fulfilling the remainder of her duties this week. Grimsley is a second-generation governor, as her father was Boys State governor years ago. Keanah Lampkin / Sacajawea Scroll

By Lucy Dekkenga

Among the hundreds of women at ALA South Dakota Girls State this week, there are a few who stand out. One of them can almost always be seen smiling and holding a conversation with someone, whether it’s a delegate or an American Legion Auxiliary member.

Even while sitting down for an interview with the Sacagawea Scroll, Raina Grimsley had a grin on her face and spoke in a comfortable manner — probably because of her six years in speech and debate.

When many people meet Grimsley, their first impression is a positive one. Her smiling face, open personality and leadership qualities draw people in, making Grimsley a welcoming, second-generation governor after her father.

“I think it’s her bubbly personality and that she’s so outgoing (that make her a good leader),” said ALA Girls State Director/Chairman Cheryl Hovorka. “So she’s a good role model. It’s been a great joy to work with her.”

Grimsley is the current Girls State governor, elected during last year’s Girls State session. Running was never her intention last year, but when the day came to choose positions and officials, Grimsley decided to run.

“I ran because I thought it would be a good way for me to meet girls around the state that were a lot like me,” Grimsley said.

While running for governor, Grimsley used a personable style to campaign.

“My process was really trying to talk to everyone I could,” Grimsley said. “Not necessarily telling them to vote for me, but just trying to make some friends so I was a familiar face when I was on stage.”

After becoming that familiar face, Grimsley was elected governor, a leadership position that came with perks.

“The best part is people recognizing you,” Grimsley said. “It’s kind of cool that they recognize me from (being governor).”

However, holding a leadership position means there is also some work that goes along with the play. For example, this week, Grimsley has been sitting in on meetings and getting ready for the flag ceremonies and general assemblies.

While Grimsley has coordinated some smaller details, she has also been coordinating other bigger details to make sure Girls State delegates get the most out of their experience.

“I hope the delegates get out (of this week) that you don’t have to be afraid to talk to people,” Grimsley said. “People are really easy to get to know if you give them the chance.”

After serving as governor, the highest and most demanding position of Girls State, Grimsley has taken two important things away from the experience.

“It’s really made me more humble and more confident,” Grimsley said. “It makes you more confident because you realize how many people support you and realize what you can do. But it also makes you more humble because you really appreciate the support that they give you.”

Not only has Grimsley taken things away from her experience, but she has also grown through her experience.

“She now knows what her future is going to hold,” said Grimsley’s former counselor Emily Luikens. “She’s grown from not knowing anything about herself to learning everything about herself.”

Although she loves her position, Grimsley is eager to see who the future governor will be and has advice for them to make the transition easier.

“My advice would be don’t be a perfectionist, because nothing goes perfectly,” Grimsley said. “There will always be something that doesn’t go perfect.”

After she steps down from governor, Grimsley plans on attending South Dakota State University for human biology and then attending medical school. However, she does not want to leave her political experiences behind.

“I do want to remain involved in politics, whether it’s just in my community — maybe even something like school board,” Grimsley said.

Although Grimsley will take a step forward in her life as she goes to college, she leaves behind a mark on those close to her.

“She has opened my eyes that I can make a difference on anyone’s life,” Luikens said. “I want to be a better person like she is. She makes you want to strive to be your best — it doesn’t matter who you are, she wants you to be your best.”

Fun Facts about Raina Grimsley:

She has lived in Mitchell, S.D. her whole life.

She can say the alphabet backward.

She works as a radio personality for Kool98 and KMIT in Mitchell.

She is a caretaker at the pound in Mitchell.

Her favorite food is Lucky Charms.

She has four siblings.

She has performed stand up comedy skits a couple times.

She can’t ride a bike.

