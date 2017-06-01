Stevens empowers Girls State delegates

Mike Stevens sets the stage Wednesday morning, giving his speech about Gladys Pyle. Mollie Anderson / Sacajawea Scroll

By Haleigh Bebbington

South Dakota representative Mike Stevens provided Girls State delegates with useful advice Wednesday morning about pushing boundaries and striving for bigger accomplishments.

During the assembly in Aalfs Auditorium Slagle Hall, Stevens spoke about empowering women and the importance of getting involved in government.

“There was a time not too long ago that the thought of a woman getting involved in politics and holding public office was incredibly unheard of,” Stevens said.

Rep. Stevens (R-S.D.) reminded delegates that the rights they have today were not always in place. He added that not only should those rights be celebrated, but they should also be utilized.

St. Paul delegate Olivia Davis said in an interview with the Sacajawea Scroll that she is glad to know there is someone fighting for women.

“That’s the stigma. That ‘she’s not leading us, she’s just being bossy.’ So for someone to stand up to that, that’s great,” Davis said.

St. Paul delegate Kirstyn Bohn said she would like to hear that kind of empowerment for women more often in our government.

“If he has those views, he should stand up and be more vocal,” she said.

Stevens encouraged all delegates to look up to Gladys Pyle, who broke down many barriers in her climb to the United States Senate.

Pyle wan an influential woman who became the first female South Dakota state representative, the first female in the South Dakota State Legislature and the first female secretary of state in South Dakota, according to Women Wielding Power.

“‘Citizenship is service,’” said Stevens, who was quoting Pyle. “I encourage or challenge you to try to do half as much as Gladys Pyle did.”

Stevens knows while women are reaching ahead and racing toward their goals, there’s still work to come. He encouraged the delegates to keep pushing and never give up.

“The fight is not over. Whether the fight is won is really on you,” Stevens said.

Stevens also encouraged delegates not to be deterred from their goals and not to be discouraged by fear.

“You have to zero in on what your goal is and not be concerned about what the cost is,” Stevens said during a one-on-one interview. “If the goal is something that you really believe in and you really think is important, you don’t concentrate on the areas that are really going to give you difficulty.”

Stevens said he also values the importance of Girls State. He said this appreciation is due partially to his daughters, as he wants to see them have the chance to succeed in what they do.

“When I see the opportunities that they have or don’t have, I think it’s important to encourage others to be able to follow their passion,” Stevens said. “Nobody should discourage you from getting involved.”

Stevens, who knows that oftentimes striving for goals leads to failure, also provided some advice for getting back up after getting knocked down.

Stevens compared failure to a knife being sharpened, and knows the difficulties delegates face will make them stronger in the long run, he said. He also pointed out that even the best of the best fail at times.

“It’s all about how you perceive it,” Stevens said. “People look at difficulties as being a bad thing. I think difficulties make you better.”

Stevens left the Girls State delegates with the message that no matter what their goal is, they have to go for it and be fearless.

“Don’t self-eliminate yourself,” Stevens said.

He left delegates with the same advice he gives to his two daughters: “The answer is always going to be ‘no’ unless you ask.”

