Update: Jail escapee now in custody, ‘satisfactory conclusion’ reached

10:30 p.m.

A fugitive who escaped from Charles Mix County Jail Thursday evening was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m.

He’s now in custody at the Clay County Jail after a seven-hour standoff.

The residence where 19-year-old Jubal Grant was located, at 1005 Clark St., was barricaded shortly after 5 p.m.

A press conference was held by Vermillion Police Department Chief Matt Betzen shortly after 9 p.m. at the Clay County Jail after the suspect was apprehended.

After hours of no communication with Grant, officers established contact with him using a robot that provided two-way communication and “a visual of the residence,” Betzen said.

“After some time talking to Mr. Grant, he agreed to surrender if he could talk to his mom and have some McDonald’s,” Betzen said. “He was taken into custody, no one was injured. We had a good resolution of the situation here.”

Grant’s mother was waiting for him at the Clay County Jail.

He didn’t have a weapon and didn’t resist arrest.

Betzen said the department is exploring additional charges, but isn’t sure at this time. The stolen car was recovered by officers, he added.

Betzen said he didn’t know if Grant would be transferred back to Charles Mix County or face charges in Clay County.

“That’s up to the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

7:51 p.m.

“The area is secure and the public is not in danger at this time,” Betzen said during a press briefing at Vermillion City Hall earlier this evening.

Grant escaped Charles Mix County Jail Wednesday evening.

“That man is wanted for escape and assault on an officer,” Betzen said.

At 1:44 p.m., an on-patrol VPD officer saw a car that was believed to be stolen by Grant in Charles Mix County.

“So we did some checking and that man has had ties to a nearby residence, and so after further investigation, we did find that that man is in that residence,” Betzen said.

According to the Argus Leader, Grant was being held in the Charles Mix County Jail on aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charges and bond violations.

Officers are unable to communicate with Grant. It’s believed that he’s alone, Betzen said.

“This is an unfolding situation and I’m not really seeing any information additionally about the investigation, and again, we are working to resolve this situation safely for everyone,” Betzen said.

Law enforcement on the scene include: VPD officers, Clay County Sherrif’s Office officers, South Dakota State troopers and Division of Criminal Investigation agents.