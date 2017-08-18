Move-in day 2017: Incoming students arrive on campus

Leah Dusterhoft | The Volante

3:30 p.m.

Before convocation began, parents were waiting in the DakotaDome with cameras ready.

Joann Fiore was one such parent, though she knew exactly who to look for in the sea of students.

“She’s the newest feature twirler,” Fiore said. “It’s my second time on campus this week. I dropped my daughter, Clare, off for band camp on Sunday.”

Fiore said she’s past the grieving that comes with watching a child go off to college.

“I’m better off today than probably a lot of other parents are because I’ve had a week to adjust,” she said. “If you would have talked to me a week ago, you wouldn’t have wanted to talk to me. It was an ugly cry.”

Nick McCoy, a first-year business major, participated in the convocation ceremony. His longterm goal is to become a lawyer.

McCoy said he had some help with finding his classes already.

“My mom made me a handy-dandy list of where everything is,” he said.

2:30 p.m.

Students flooded Barnes & Noble in search of textbooks and USD gear Friday afternoon.

First-year Jenna Kari waited in line at the bookstore for her preordered textbooks. From Bison, SD, Kari plans on majoring in graphic design. She said her goals are to do well in all of her classes and hopefully maintain a 3.5 GPA.

“I’m not too worried (about my classes),” Kari said.

Makena Bischoff is also an incoming first-year.

Bischoff is from Parker, SD, and wants to major in elementary education.

“(I liked USD) because of the feel that I got when I came to tour here,” she said.

Josh Stork browsed school supplies after picking out his books for his classes.

After making the short drive from Sioux Falls, SD, Stork completed a simple move into North Complex today. He plans to major in chemistry.

1:30 p.m.

Sophomore medical biology major Caragh Small is a new resident of Burgess-Norton. She said she’s excited to get back to school. Once she gets her degree from USD, she plans to attend medical school and eventually become a family physician.

“I’m ready to get back and use my brain,” Small said. “I’m ready to apply myself.”

12:30 p.m.

About 1,400 first-years are expected to arrive for this year’s move-in day, Shanel Goranawski, a senior volunteer, said.

“Move in has actually improved since when I was a freshman,” she said. “They started having people not get out of their cars which I’ve heard is going really smooth.”

Goranawski and junior Madison Green work in the admissions center as student ambassadors and tour guides.

“It’s really cool to see the new faces that are going to be on campus,” Green said.

Sophomore PIKE member Alex Perkins said this is his first year volunteering during move-in day.

“It is long and it’s hot, but it is making their lives easier,” he said.

Sophomore resident assistant Krista Honomichl has been preparing for move-in day for the last two weeks.

The training has prepared Honomichl to deal with anything from roommate conflicts to fire drills. Along with safety, it’s also the RA’s job to help new students feel welcome on the USD campus.

“We are the first new face the students and their parents are seeing so we really want to make it a warm, welcoming environment,” Honomichl said. “We want them to know that they are going to have a great time here, so we go to the rooms, and introduce ourselves and be very approachable.”

10:30 a.m.

By late morning, the North Complex parking lot was packed with volunteers, incoming students and their parents tackling the task of move-in day.

“(I’m most excited) to meet a bunch of new people as well as be a part of the college atmosphere, sporting events and different clubs that weren’t available in, say, high school,” said Miranda Hall, an incoming first-year from Harrisburg, SD.

Miranda Hall said she chose USD because it felt natural and more at home than other schools she toured. She’s the first in her family to attend college.

“Move-in day has been good. The hard stuff is now setting up the room, finding out where her and her roommate want everything,” said James Hall, Miranda Hall’s father.

James Hall said he’s proud to see his daughter start school and pursue her degree.

“It is humbling, exciting, ambitious and sincere watching the young one go off and spread her wings,” he said. “USD has much more to offer medically and academically as opposed to the other schools.”

7 a.m.

Carly Smith, a sophomore studying criminal justice and psychology from Sioux Falls, was one of the first students to arrive Friday morning.

“(I’m excited to) make new friends, have a good time while I’m studying and end up with a good career,” she said. “I’m hoping to (also) be a part of choir.”

6 a.m.

Lights are on, tents are being set up and cars are on their way. USD staff and volunteers are waiting for students to arrive for this year’s move-in day.

Resident assistant April Peterson, a senior accounting major, said the housing staff wants to make move-in day “as easy as possible” for students.

“We have been doing a lot of putting labels on mailboxes, getting our eyes ready for move-in, getting keys all organized,” she said. “We know it will be chaotic.”

Peterson said her advice for students on move-in day is to relax, as help is provided by staff and volunteers.

“For the first day, relax. A lot of people get worked up about move-in,” she said. “But ask questions, lots of questions, because I know it can get worrisome when you’re in the hall. We are always willing to help.”

Check out the video from the convocation ceremony: