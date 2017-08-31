USD students, Vermillion attend final Thursdays on the Platz

Around 100 people attended Thursdays on The Platz Thursday evening. Maria Potratz | The Volante

Around 100 people in the Vermillion community gathered at the corner of Main Street and Market Street for the final Thursdays on The Platz festivities.

Listening Party, an Americana/folk rock band, was the showcase performer. Their trio is made up of Weston Mueller, Joshua Hester and Jacob Wood.

USD seniors Hayley Warren, Lexy Gies and Amber Eslick said the free food and live entertainment are big reasons why they come every year.

Eslick said it’s important for USD students to get involved in the Vermillion community.

“It’s a small town, so more events the better,” Eslick said. “I don’t think Vermillion would be as tight-knit a community without events like this.”

Chelsea Wesner, another attendee, said her family comes every year.

“We always see our friends and neighbors down here,” Wesner said. “I think it brings us together.”

Wesner said she loves nights at The Platz because of the family-friendly entertainment.

“We have two little ones. They love the bouncy house and the games,” Wesner said. “We also love the food and the vendors. We mostly come for the music.”

A few dogs from the Heartland Humane Society also made an appearance at the event.

Amber Harkness, who worked at the one of the event’s booths, said community involvement is something everyone should be a part of.

“I think it’s important, whether you’re from Vermillion, going to school here or just moved here, you can get involved with the community even if it’s small or something bigger – getting out and meeting everyone and getting involved,” she said.