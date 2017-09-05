Bulldogs put down by Coyotes’ fast-paced offense, dominant defense

USD dominated Drake in every facet of the game Saturday, winning 77-7.

USD’s 77 points marks their most since the team beat Minnesota-Crookston 77-0 in 2005.

The Coyote offense ran 89 plays for 602 yards, averaging 6.76 yards per play.

Drake’s chances in Des Moines, IA, ended only 1:45 into the first quarter, when senior QB Chris Streveler threw a 30-yard TD pass to junior WR Shamar Jackson.

Before his night ended at the half, Streveler went 17-24 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and gained 53 yards.

One of the touchdowns was an acrobatic catch by senior WR Alonge Brooks in the second quarter. Brooks bobbled the ball before catching it between his knees, while falling backwards.

Each of Streveler’s touchdown throws was caught by different receivers.

USD’s offense went 12-17 on third down, which was an area the Coyotes struggled with last year.

Drake’s lone score of the game came in the second half when senior RB Tyler Updegraff ran in the ball for a 1-yard touchdown.

In the first half, the Bulldogs committed nine in the first half for 75 yards.

The Coyote defense didn’t let up and shut the Bulldogs down.

Drake’s ground game was non-existent as USD held the Bulldogs to -1 yard in rushing.

The Bulldogs passed for 148 yards, totaling 147 in offense.

Drake senior QB Grant Kraemer threw three interceptions. Drake put the ball on the ground six times, with USD coming up with the ball only once. USD didn’t turn the ball over all game, helping the team keep momentum throughout.

Redshirt freshman DB Phillip Powell had an impressive debut, intercepting two of Kraemer’s throws, returning one for a touchdown.

Senior K Ryan Weese, a transfer from Kansas, was perfect in his first game as a Coyote, going 11-11 on PATs.

The team travels to Ohio to take on Bowling Green next Saturday at 5 p.m.