Multicultural Leadership Institute focused on team building, creating supportive environment

Students attending the Multicultural Leadership Institute ended their first day with games and team building. Cheyenne Alexis / The Volante

By Cheyenne Alexis and Ally Krupinsky

More than 50 students are spending their weekend building a community, engaging in open discussion and developing leadership skills during the fifth annual Multicultural Leadership Institute (MLI).

The MLI started Friday afternoon at the Broom Tree Resort & Conference Center in Irene, SD.

“You cannot learn leadership from class — you can always learn leadership only through activities like this,” said Anudeep Ballu, a second-year computer science graduate student. “I hope I go out with good leadership skills, because I hope I’ll be a professional in six months after graduating.”

Students were assigned to randomly-chosen “families,” whom they participated in leadership activities with the majority of the first day.

Ballu said splitting into groups was a good way to start the retreat.

“It’s a good weekend to come and learn and build leadership skills and your team management when you’re assigned to different teams,” he said. “You’re getting to know about people from different diverse communities.”

Sophomore nursing major Sean Companion said he’s had a “warm and welcoming” feeling at the MLI.

“You can see different cultures and perspectives on different topics and opinions,” Companion said. “There’s no judgment at all.”

Junior health science major Martha Zere said the retreat has “opened many doors” for her.

“I am familiar with some of the faces already, but what I like about it is I’ve met so many new faces,” she said. “It’s day one right now and I already feel familiar with everyone.”

Zere said the retreat is a great way to meet people.

“Last year they had a great time. Saeed (Dabbour) said he met everyone there from the CDC,” Zere said. “This is perfect, so I’ll know everyone that’s here.”

Companion said he’s looking forward to the second day’s discussions.

“I really just want to know how people feel about certain things, like the stories they have,” he said. “I kind of want to hear about their experiences because I’ve never experienced what they’ve gone through.”

Editor’s note: Cheyenne and I are active participants in the Multicultural Leadership Institute exercises and discussions.