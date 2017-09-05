Muslim Student Association hosts third annual Eid al-Adha celebration

Former Muslim Student Association president Shamly AnvarMackey speaks at the third annual Eid al-Adha celebration at the Muenster University Center Ballroom Tuesday night. Louisa Hansen | The Volante

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “feast of sacrifice,” was hosted by the Muslim Student Association in the Muenster University Center Ballroom Tuesday night.

Traditional Muslim dishes were served, and attendees could try out an Arabic calligraphy transcribing table and were welcome to try on hujub.

MSA President Zaben Alhasani, a sophomore international studies major, said the event has significant meaning to the Muslim community.

“The celebration means a lot to all Muslims,” Alhasani said. “It’s considered the largest gathering though the year in the whole world because when Muslims do the hajj, then we celebrate that.”

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to pray in mosques and prayer grounds. Alhasani said Muslims celebrate after they break the 30-day fast. Eid al-Adha follows Eid al-Fitr, after the pilgrims finish their pilgrimage. A prayer to sacrifice goats and cows is also significant during Eid al-Adha.

Olivia Mann, a senior majoring in criminal justice and sociology, said she thought the event went well.

“I attended last year’s, and each year they are stepping it up a little bit more,” Mann said. “Moving to the ballroom was fantastic. We got a good turnout, and I think that it is a really good educational opportunity.”

Alhasani said the celebration of giving back to the poor made him happy.

“The celebration means when you give to the poor, this is the celebration. When you make them happy this is how you celebrate,” Alhasani said. “You should put yourself in poor people’s shoes. You should consider that and think about it.”

This is the third annual Eid al-Adha celebration at USD.

Gabriela Revolorio, a senior criminal justice major, said she hopes the event broadens students’ horizons.

“I hope that (students will) be more comfortable with learning new aspects that they did not know before,” Revolorio said. “I know for me, religion is something that I do not think about and I have been learning a lot in these past semesters that I have been (at the CDC) and I hope (students) do too.”

Alhasani, an exchange student from Saudi Arabia, said this particular Eid al-Adha celebration was important to him.

“This is my first experience for having this Eid abroad in the United States. Being the president of this club (leaves me) really pleased and honored about it. (Saudi Arabia) is home (and it is) really different than here,” Alhasani said. “Being with my family is the ultimate joy. To celebrate such an occasion with all of your family members around, it’s something magical.”