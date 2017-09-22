Photo gallery: Volleyball team defeats Western Illinois at home-opener

The Coyote women defeated Northern Illinois 3-2 during Friday's game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Logan Rahn | The Volante

The Coyote women are off to a great start of the year, after defeating Western Illinois at the first home game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday night. The Coyotes won 3-2 against the Leathernecks, after tying the fourth set.

The Coyotes took the first set, and won 26-24. The second set saw the Coyotes win 25-20 before moving on to the the third set.

They came close a few times during the third set, but ultimately lost 19-25 against the Leathernecks. The fourth set was no different, the Leathernecks won 25-20.

During the fifth and final set, with the score 2-2, the Coyotes made a comeback, leading Western Illinois for most of the set before taking the win 15-10.

Junior Rachel Schmidt was the star player of the night, with 18 kills and 12 digs. Junior Hayley Dotseth had 14 kills and 12 digs. Senior Kelly Law had 11 kills. Sophomore Anne Rasmussen led the Coyotes in digs with 26. Senior Brittany Jessen had 18 digs. Senior Meagan Kerns had 13 kills.

The team partnered with the Edith Sanford Breast Center to fundraise to find a cure for breast cancer, according to goyotes. Every dollar donated will go toward supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Foundation.

The Coyote women return to the SCSC tomorrow at 7 p.m. to play North Dakota State.