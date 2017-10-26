BREAKING: USD releases statement regarding off-campus sexual assault complaint

USD released a statement about an off-campus sexual assault.

The university received a complaint Wednesday about the alleged sexual assault involving students. According to the statement, the complaint is being investigated by law enforcement and “the appropriate university authorities.”

The Vermillion Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

Tena Haraldson, director of communications and vice president of marketing, enrollment & university relations, said in an email that there is no immediate danger to the public.

“We would use the alert system if law enforcement advised there was danger,” Haraldson said.

The Volante will release more updates as they become available.