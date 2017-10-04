Law students torn about potential move

The possible move of the South Dakota School of Law has prompted discussions and some concerns among current law school students.

Morgan Nelson, a third-year law student and president of the Student Bar Association, said she’s in favor of the move.

“As a task force member, I’m leaning towards relocation, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not open to new information,” she said.

One of two students on the task force, Nelson has been putting on presentations for other law students to keep them informed and hear their concerns.

“I’ve been really lucky to have students be very involved and help me a lot… there’s probably been a core group of like 10 people that have stayed kind of up on the issue,” she said.

Trying to represent the views of all students during the task force meetings has been “a lot of work,” she said.

“I think Morgan and SBA here has done a good job of trying to get a sense of what all students feel,” said Alayna Holmstrom, a third-year law student. “And I know Morgan has advocated on our behalf to the task force, but I still think that if the task force was serious about students’ perspectives, they would’ve suggested also maybe having a representative from each class, because Morgan is just one person.”

Holmstrom, who got her undergraduate degree at USD, attended her first year of law school at the University of Minnesota, then transferred back.

“With my background, I’m just really against the law school moving,” she said. “Because, in short, I think our law school, as well as a lot of law schools around the nation, are facing some issues that will not be solved solely by moving where the law school is.”

Kelcy Schaunaman, first-year law student, said she was initially in favor staying in Vermillion, but now feels differently.

“I see the move as a good thing. I feel like there’s maybe some untapped potential for opportunities in Sioux Falls, that if we stay here we’re just kind of staying and doing the same thing,” she said. “I feel we might ultimately end up in the same rut that we’re in right now.”

Alternatives

One alternative to moving the school to Sioux Falls is renovating the school’s current building. Thomas Geu, dean of the law school, estimated in the last task force meeting that renovations could cost anywhere from $10.4 to $12.2 million.

“I think the whole construction thing while we’re here also might be a bigger turnoff than we would hope,” Schaunaman said. “So that’s also another concern.”

Nelson said determining the school’s location is a necessary first step before a “huge investment” is made.

“The location debate is appropriate right now because if we use taxpayer resources or tax dollars or student dollars, we need to address this age-old question of, ‘Should the law school move to Sioux Falls?’ and put it to bed. One way or the other, we need to know,” she said. “The decision of where we should be is first, because that decision impacts certain donors certain ways.”

Another possibility the task force discussed was splitting the law school between Vermillion and Sioux Falls.

Nelson said that option isn’t feasible for most student groups.

“Most students don’t see that as a solution,” she said. “A lot of people basically gave me letters so that I could illustrate that that option is not feasible across the board.”

Schaunaman is also against a potential split.

“I think it would really be a detriment to 1Ls, not being able to meet other people,” Schaunaman said. “It’s more than just your class, you want to be able to meet everyone.”

The task force’s next meeting is this Friday in the School of Law Courtroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Updates and additional interviews for this story will be posted on here throughout the week.