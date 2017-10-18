People of the Pack: Iyankawin Yellow Hawk

Logan Rahn | The Volante

Iyankawin Yellow Hawk is a sophomore majoring in psychology and theater from Rosebud, SD.

Devin Martin: How was your D-Days? Did you do anything fun or exciting?

Iyankawin Yellow Hawk: D-Days was pretty fun. I hung out with friends. I didn’t really go to much of the events throughout the week but I did go to the football game though, with friends. It was actually my first time going to the D-Days game because I tried to go last year but it sold out.

DM: How did it feel going to the game and seeing the USD community come together for the game?

IY: I was actually really proud of the football players (because now) they’re undefeated this season. It was really amazing seeing the community come together with the students. You could tell there was a lot of pride, a lot of spirit within the fans. It was a lot of passion, it made things more awesome.

DM: What are you involved with on campus?

IY: I am a part of the jump start program here on campus. Because I’m Native American, I also have access to the Native American Cultural Center which is located here. I was recently invited to be a part of Tiospaye Student Council. I’m still searching to be more involved on campus and also I want to to be involved with the psychology department.

DM: You said you had relatives that were alumni, what relatives came here?

IY: I’ve had a couple uncles and a couple aunties come here. My grandmother attended USD in 1970. So they really inspired me and encouraged me to come to USD. They made it sound really awesome and it is an awesome school. I like USD.

DM: Do you go back to the reservation often, and how does it feel to go back?

IY: It feels really amazing. It’s only a five hour drive from here. So I try and go back on breaks and I go back over the summer and return in the fall. But when I go home, it’s amazing to reconnect with my people and just being around my culture, my family. It’s like a reward and it’s a reward coming back to the campus.