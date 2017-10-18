Students should take time to slow down

In today’s world, we too often put our heads down and go. We don’t notice the ombre of the fall leaves, the pretty girl who just smiled at you or how blue the sky can be.

We become robots, continuously consumed by constant cues of our world. We don’t allow ourselves time to just be.

There’s a time and place for focused drive and committed working, but when one becomes focused and committed to the drive and work, one may run out of gas and realize that suddenly he’s a sophomore in college, and the last two years of his life are clouds of busyness and numbed reactions.

This world is fleeting, and our time here is short. According to ZenHabits.net, our world is becoming increasingly fast-paced and agenda-based.

We have more and more things to do, and more ways to do them.

As a result, we tend to actually get less done, and also leave less time for the most important person we know: ourselves. We ought to be present, take in the world around us and allow ourselves to have a rest.

The benefits of 15 minutes of practiced “nothingness” may surprise many. Rest is essential to our health, and should be treated as a priority.

If a person wakes up some days and feels like nothing will happen that day, their body may be telling them to slow down and have a day to themselves.

When people allow themselves to slow down, they may find they actually have more energy for the other things they need to do, like school work or the rager on Pine Street.

Our world is whirring by, and we tend to get jet lag. People need to allow themselves some rest and relaxation.

People should try to write in their planner and set aside a time for rest, and their body will thank them. In the words of The Lumineers, “Slow it down, come back to bed. Rest your arms, and rest your legs.”